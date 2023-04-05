Beatrice Marie Bundren Millay, 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, Apr. 3, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Huntsville to the late George and Leathy (Bailey) Bundren and raised in Butler County. Beatrice was a lifelong member of the Christian faith and was baptized at the age of six in the river in Rochester. She was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery for 20 years. Beatrice most recently attended HIS Church in Owensboro.
Beatrice was no stranger to hard work. She was employed at GE as a young woman and also spent long hours waitressing at both the Holiday Inn and Executive Inn, all while raising five children. Beatrice, known lovingly by those who adored her as “Nannie”, loved to travel. She was ready to go anywhere at any time. She enjoyed many trips to Virginia, Gatlinburg, Texas, Washington D.C., Florida, North Carolina, and local lakes and fishing ponds with her children and grandchildren.
Nannie was an amazing seamstress. She often made clothes for her children and grandchildren, sometimes taking two completely different patterns and assembling a beautiful new piece. Nannie also created several prom dresses for granddaughters, and most meaningfully, fully-sized quilts for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all by hand. She loved working puzzles, reading, and watching Life Below Zero.
Nannie had a green thumb, and her yard and home were always filled with beautiful plants and flowers, fruits, and vegetables lovingly nurtured by her. Even into her 90s, Nannie loved digging in the dirt and raising beauty from it. Anything edible in her gardens would be canned or frozen and she loved to share it all with others. We will miss her homemade vegetable soup, peach cobbler, and squash pickles.
Nannie loved to fish and would drop whatever plans she may have had to get to the lake. We always said Nannie could take the smallest bluegill, filet it, and have enough to feed five people. When Nannie wasn’t busy cooking her own food from scratch or feeding others, she loved to have a seafood feast with crab legs, gulf shrimp, and scallops. Nannie’s excellent cooking, kind soul, and loving nature will be missed by all that were blessed to have known her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, John Millay, Sr.; her sister, Georgia Bundren; and her grandsons, Jeffrey Michael, Robert Wayne, and Jeremy Brent Milam.
Left with cherished memories are her five children, Patsy Milam (Robert), Mary Jane Jerome (Larry), John Millay, Jr. (Tina), Debbie Millay, and Terry Joseph Millay (Jeannie). Nannie’s legacy also includes 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Daley (Allen Davis), Jillian Milam (Chris Hinden), Carey Mewes (Chris), Kristie Wright (Adam), Ashley, Ryan, and Austin Millay, Ben Ioakamides, Clay Nice, Adam Millay (Sieria), Alex, and Laramie Millay; and seven great-grandchildren, Wayne Daley, Katie, Nathan, and Logan Mewes, Mary Grace Wright, and Harper and Hayden Millay. She will also be missed by her beloved fur babies, Toby and Peaches.
A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kalick, Dr. Faught, and the radiation staff at Mitchell Cancer Center. Also, a special thanks to the Wound Center, home health nurse, Hospice, and the Heartford House staff. The family would also like to thank Debbie Osborne and Charlene Smith.
The angels are looking forward to taking you fishing, Nannie. Now you can catch a big one, with your restored body and vision.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, Apr. 7, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
