Beau Ethan Kellems, 32, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 9, 1989, in Daviess County to Jeffrey Alan Kellems and Candice Marlowe Pate. Beau loved his kids and RC cars.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Alan Kellems; brother, Joshua Alan Kellems; and a cousin, Lindsey Cockerell.
He is survived by his children, Cayden Kellems, Ethan Kellems, and Abigail Kellems; mother, Candice Pate; two brothers, Lucas Wayne Kellems and Brett Nathaniel Pate; loving mother of his children, Crystal Lashare; stepfather, Matt Pate; grandparents, Wayne Marlowe, Doris Worthington, and David Kellems; cousins, Adam Marlowe, Sarai Marlowe, Jacob Austin, Jessica Austin, Megan Embry, and Ravin Rouse; aunts and uncle, Linda Kellems, Chris Kellems, Lori Anderson, Allison Green, Darrin Marlowe, Eve Sapp, Laurie Ward, and Stephani Cockerell.
Services will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Beau Kellems Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
