OWENSBORO — Becky Gann, 71, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Becky was the owner and operator of Gann’s Drywall Company in Florida and was a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Ford and Anthony Lawrence; two daughters, Tammy Kostas and Wendy Martinez; and a sister, Nancy Bates.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Becky’s family.
