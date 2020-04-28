HARDINSBURG — Becky Keenan, 71, of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and was a retired office manager with Meade County RECC in Hardinsburg.
Survivors include husband Jim Keenan; son Kelly Keenan; daughter Kim Keenan; brother Charlie O’Donoghue; and sisters Susie Poplinski and Jeanne O’Donoghue-Kirby
Private graveside services will be held at St. Romuald Cemetery in Hardinsburg under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Romuald School at 408 North Highway 259, Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
