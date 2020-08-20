HARTFORD — Belinda Gail Tichenor Bullock, 68, of Hartford, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors include her children, Veronica Lynn Allen and Chad Wayne Bullock; and sisters Thelma Louise Maddox and Reba Geraldene Carter.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Central Grove Cemetery in Centertown. Friends may visit with Belinda’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to: Belinda Bullock Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
