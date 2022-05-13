HARTFORD — Belinda Joyce Renfrow, 72, of Hartford passed away Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 27th, 1949, in Rosine to the late Charlie and Lorene McDaniel Clark.
Belinda was a member of the East Hartford Baptist Church and worked as a cafeteria manager for the Ohio County School Board. She loved flowers and cooking for her family. She was the best Mamaw.
Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Harold David Basham, Danny Clark, Stevie Clark, and Frankie Clark.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55 years, Tony Renfrow; two sons, Kevin (Melanie) Renfrow and Jeff (Deanna) Renfrow; three brothers, Jerry Clark, Eugene Clark, and Wayne Clark; three grandchildren, Justin (Haylee), Cody (Sarah), and Desirae (Caleb); and great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Lola, and Octavia Renfrow, and Delaney, Delilah, and CJ Howard, due in September.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14th, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Jeff Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Carson Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented