BREMEN — On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, Ben F. Brown, 95, of Bremen left this earth peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 18, 1928 in Muhlenberg County.
Ben was an extraordinary man who moved gently through the world, earning him the nickname of “Gentle Ben.” Ben’s life was not without significant setbacks but he saw every challenge as an opportunity. Ben delighted in exceeding expectations, and was a dedicated student both academically and of life. Ben was, as they say, a “Renaissance Man” with many areas of knowledge and proficiency, ranging from auto mechanics, roofing, construction, sewing, ham radio operation and HVAC, to nutrition, chemistry, veterinary science and budget management. Ben was an accomplished public speaker and excelled in personnel and crisis management.
At the age of 17, Ben answered the call of his beloved nation in distress, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy for the full remaining duration of a world war that showed no signs of ever stopping. Ben proudly served aboard the USS Montrose as a member of the U.S. Navy until the end of the war. He flew a flag in his yard until the day he died.
Ben leaves behind his devoted “favorite (and only) daughters,” Judy (Michael) Pike, of Owensboro and Linda Brown, of Shelbyville, as well as his beloved, chosen son Terry Yewell, of Lexington. “Grandpa Ben,” as he was called, also leaves behind his grandchildren of whom he was “exceedingly proud:” Geoffrey Blum, Clay Fergerson, Ava (Meredith) Fergerson and Mary Margaret Blum. Grandpa Ben, by his example, inspired each of his grandchildren to lives of achievement, dedication to family, an unwavering commitment to honesty and a determination to pursue what is right even against all odds.
Ben joins in Heaven the love of his life, wife and “best friend” of 71 years, Shirley, as well as his parents, Tip and Annabel, and his brother Leonard (L.D. Brown).
Services in celebration of Ben’s remarkable life will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Bro. Leroy Reardon previously of Bethlehem Baptist will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the L.D. Brown Agriculture Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University, noting that the donation is in honor of Ben F. Brown.
Such remembrances may be mailed to: College Heights Foundation, 2 CHA, 1703 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101-3503. In the alternative, cash donation may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church for its costs of reconstruction after the recent tornadoes.
