HARDINSBURG — Ben H. Monarch, 84, of Hardinsburg, died on February 27, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a retired civil engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers and a member of the Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Monarch and daughter, Patti Morris Robbins.
Service: 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery in Hardinsburg. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Kosair Charities.
