FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Bendena “Ben” Reynolds, 96, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born in Owensboro to the late Girtie Roy and Elizabeth Hancock.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John M. “J” Reynolds Jr.; brother G.R. Hancock; and sisters Margaret Warren and Jeanine Viola Hancock.
She is survived by her son, Jim (Kathy) Reynolds; daughter Candie (Randy) Curtis; brother Robert (Agatha) Hancock; sister Royce Fulkerson; grandchildren Dr. Jay (Maggie) Reynolds, Cathleen (Alex) Murphy and Molly (Ian) Hedrick; and great-grandchildren Zach and Caitlin Reynolds and Lorelei Murphy.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Alex Murphy, Ian Hedrick, Jay Reynolds, Ryan Hancock, Zach Watts and Johnny Durbin.
Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or to the Kentucky Baptist Children’s Home.
