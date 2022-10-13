Benjamin “Buzzy” Atkinson Jr., 72, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 2, 1959, in Daviess County to the late Benjamin C. and Martha Campbell Atkinson, Sr. He was retired as a heavy equipment operator having worked for Gaddis Excavating, and he loved his work very much. Buzzy enjoyed collecting old knives and was a history buff. He loved his family and his dogs.
Also preceding him in death was a daughter, Melissa Atkinson, in 2017; his stepfather, Deeny Monroe Gilmore, in June of 2011; and a brother, George Gilmore, and a sister, Nadine Ranson, both in 2008.
Surviving is a daughter, Samantha Edgell (Dewayne) of Maceo; a son, Benjamin C. Atkinson III of Evansville, Indiana; two brothers, Bobby Gilmore (Trish) of Owensboro and Terry Gilmore (Hazel) of London, England; two sisters, Bessie K. Luttrell of Maceo and Billie Wilhite (Vince) of Owensboro; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Kelly Cemetery in Maceo at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Benjamin Atkinson, Jr., c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented