Benjamin Estill Roberts Sr., 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 11, 1939, in Hancock County to the late William C. and Lucy Clark Roberts. Benjamin was a member of South Hampton Baptist Church and had been attending First Baptist Church. He was retired from Aleris after 32 years as a machine operator. He was a member of the Ensor Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star, having received 50-year pins for both. Benjamin was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and loved raising a garden every year, especially tomatoes.
Benjamin was also preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Ann Roberts in December 2015; a son, William Lee Roberts in 1964; three brothers, Jack, Hubert and Everett Roberts; and three sisters, Clara Jane Beaver, Marjorie Payne and Mary Detrick.
Surviving are three sons, Benny Roberts, and wife Nancy, of Philpot, Chester Roberts (John Graves) of Evansville and David Roberts, and wife Carolyn, of Whitesville; a brother, Harry Roberts of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Shane Roberts of Owensboro and Bethany Roberts of Whitesville; two stepgrandchildren, Chris Thompson of Owensboro and Kim Harpenau, and husband Bruce, of Tobinsport, Indiana; and three stepgreat grandchildren, Cameron, Dominic and Benny.
The service for Mr. Roberts will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home with limited attendance. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service for Mr. Roberts shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending shall enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
