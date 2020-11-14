Benjamin Jacob Ashby, 32, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was born May 9, 1988. Benjamin loved the outdoors, fishing, swimming, golfing, basketball and spending time with his friends and cousins. His son, Braylin, was the love of his life.
Benjamin is survived by his mother, Pamela Myers Hobbs (Stephen); father Kevin Ashby (Shannon); sons Braylin Thomas Ashby and Oliver Scott Shanaberger; and brother Aaron Dwight Ashby.
Private services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Foundation of Autism Research or the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition, 2400 Friendship Drive, Suite B, Owensboro, KY 42303. You are the main character in your own life, and your story is not over yet. It’s okay to talk about it. If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, call 1-800-433-7291. #ChooseToLive
