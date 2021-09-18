Benjamin McMahan Jr. died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at The Hartford House. He was born in Frankfort and was the owner and operator of L & B Trucking. Ben loved to fish, play guitar, sing and restore old cars. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a U.S. Marine veteran.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Leona; four brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife of sixteen years, Phyllis Gillim McMahan; a devoted son, Chuck (Angela) Case; a stepson, Dwayne (Shelley) Gillim; a stepdaughter, Kim (Jeff) Massey; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pattiville. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville and from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church. Entombment will be 10 a.m. CST Thursday at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hartford House. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
