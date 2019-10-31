Benjamin Merritt Quesinberry, 28, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 10, 1991, in Daviess County to Alvin Cecil and Lisa Ann Horn Quesinberry.
He was the owner of Benjamin Buffalo boutique and former color guard instructor at Daviess County High School along with several high schools in the Nashville and Louisville area. Ben was a 2010 graduate of Owensboro High School, where he was a performer and instructor in the color guard. He performed with the Pride of Cincinnati Winter Guard in 2012, "Preaching to the Choir," and 2013, "The Weight of the World," where they were the world champion gold medalist. He had an eye and craftsmanship for restoring antiques and home decor. His artistic abilities and talents inspired many of his friends and students to believe in themselves and see the good in everything.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Maggielein Quesinberry; and his maternal grandfather, Estil Horn.
Survivors include his father, Alvin Quesinberry; mother Lisa Quesinberry (Joseph Fitzgerald); partner Robert A. Criss; stepbrother Alan Fitzgerald; stepsisters Stephanie Brice and Jamie Spalding; aunt and uncle Paula Jolly (Kerry); and cousins Megan Fergason and Emily Jolly.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral & Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented