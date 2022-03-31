Bennie A. Horrell, 83, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 25, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Albert and Frances Head Horrell. Bennie was a retired firefighter with the Owensboro Fire Department, worked at Davis Distributors after retiring, and had been attending Christ Community Church. He graduated from Daviess County High School and then went to Kentucky Wesleyan College graduating in 1961, and he played basketball for both schools. He was a former member of the International Order of Oddfellows, enjoyed golfing, and especially loved spending time with his family and working around his home and yard. Bennie loved baseball and was an umpire for over 25 years for youth and high school games and was head of the Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance.
Bennie was also preceded in death by two brothers, George William Horrell and Todd Horrell, and four sisters, Shirley Leonard, Margaret “Dolly” Mattingly, Rachael Sandidge, and Ann Gibson.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Judy Horrell; two sons, Dr. Ben Horrell, Jr. and wife Karen of Spring, Texas and Dr. Mason Horrell and wife Kelly of Owensboro; a brother, Rob Horrell and wife Peggy of Marietta, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Graham Horrell, Melanie Horrell, Alyssa Horrell, Flynn Horrell and wife Allison, Briscoe Horrell and wife Kayleigh, Chance Horrell, and Avalon Horrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Bennie will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Enichement will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P. O. Box 37920, Boone, Iowa 50037-0920 or to Christ Community Church, 1304 Center Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
