LIVERMORE — Bennie Free, 88, of Livermore, went home to his heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bennie Bruce Free was born July 20, 1932, in McLean County to the late Earnest Gene and Eunice Taylor Free and was married to the former Violet Bolton on Aug. 24, 1956. Bennie was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and a proud Korean War Army veteran. He was a loving and kind man who loved his family and friends immensely.
In addition to his parents, Bennie was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Free; and by three brothers, James Free, Gene Free and Shelton Free.
Left to cherish his memories include his wife of 64 years, Violet “Sissy” Free; his three children, Tim Free of Owensboro, Vanessa Smiley of Buck Creek and Sandy Edwards (Lee) of Nuckols; two grandchildren, Tyler Free (Crystal) and Cameron Edwards; two great-grandchildren, Blaize Free and Autumn Free; two brothers, Alton Free (Melanie) of Livermore and Eddie Free (Janice) of Owensboro; and a sister, Ora Caudill of Marietta, Georgia.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Bennie’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore. Bennie’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneral homes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Bennie’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Bennie Free family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan Edmonds, 125 E. Broadway, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Bennie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
