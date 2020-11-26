Bennie Ray James, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Livermore to the late David and Irene Tichenor James. Bennie was a member of the AMVETS, VFW and the Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and watching NASCAR.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Taylor James; his infant daughter, Holly James; his brother, David “Butch” James; sisters Rose Alvey and Debra Bell; his son, Patrick James; and his partner of 14 years, Gail Trogden, passed soon after Bennie.
Bennie is survived by his son, Barry James; his grandchildren, Brandon, Amber, Dalton, Linda James and Emily Upchurch; his sisters, Brenda Mayes and Linda (Tom) Miller, his sister-in-law, Nancy Atherton; and his daughter-in-law, Danielle James.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
