POWDERLY — Bennie Ray Morris of Powderly died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Bennie served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center as a maintenance worker.
Survivors include his sons, Bennie Ray Jr. and Robert Grimm; and daughter Tinea Faye.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cessna Cemetery, Powderly. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family is requiring that everyone wear a mask.
