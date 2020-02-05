Bennie Roten, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Owensboro Center. He was born in Lewisburg to the late James and Etoy Rust Roten. Bennie was retired from Diamond Lanes South, where he worked in maintenance. He enjoyed bowling and watching University of Kentucky basketball.
Along with his parents, Bennie is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Ray and Roy Roten; and his sister, Ima Axley.
Bennie is survived by his brother, Stanley Roten of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Benedict Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Benedict Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
