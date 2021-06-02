Benny K. Spradlin, 68, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. Benny loved spending time with his family. He especially loved cooking for his family. He worked for many years as a carpenter, and working with wood was just as much a pleasure as a job. If you came to visit Ben, you’d probably find him reading a Western or watching a little bit of an Andy Griffith episode.
Ben was born Aug. 17, 1952, in Monticello to the late Sylvester and Evalee Spradlin.
He leaves behind his wife, Ruby, whom he was married to for 41 years; his son, Adam (Josie) Spradlin; his daughter, Chenille (Jon) Johnson; grandchildren Cole Spradlin, Jackie Spradlin, Emily Spradlin and Tyler Johnson; his brothers Billy (Deeanna) Spradlin and Norman “Bay” (Shirley) Spradlin; his sister, Gleta Dalton; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins who will mourn him as well.
He was as fierce as he was lovable. We will miss his laugh, his jokes and his story telling. We will miss Ben.
Services will be noon Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Josh Corley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented