Bentlee Dale Luttrell-Hunter, 10 weeks old, of Owensboro, passed away April 22, 2020. He was born Feb. 8, 2020, to Dwight Lee Hunter Jr. and April Luttrell-Blair. Bentlee was a happy baby, and he was so very loved and wanted.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Johnny Lynn Daugherty.
Bentlee is survived by his siblings, Wyatt Joseph Blair and Annaleah Jane Luttrell-Estes; his maternal grandparents, Shirley Ann and Alton Dale Luttrell; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Jane Mefford; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, arrangements for Bentlee at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory are private. Messages of condolence for the family of Bentlee may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
