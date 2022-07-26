EVANSVILLE — Benton Almon Legate, 92, of Evansville died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home. He was a painter for Whirlpool in Evansville, a member of United General Baptist Church in Evansville, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his son, Benton L. Legate; daughter, Theresa Robertson; and sisters, Evelyn Christy, Dean Nance, Laquita Blair, and Janis Everhert.
Service: Noon Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
