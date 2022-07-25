EVANSVILLE —
Benton Almon Legate, 92, of Evansville died Saturday, July 23, 2022,
at his home. He was a painter for Whirlpool in Evansville, a member of United General Baptist Church in Evansville
and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his son, Benton L. Legate; daughter, Theresa Robertson; grandchildren, Angela Fuquay, Alisha (Dylan) Roddy; sisters, Evelyn Christy, Dean Nance, Laquita Blair, Janis Everhert; great grandchildren, Courtney, Zander, Dominic, Olivia, Alfie, Finn; several nieces and nephews.
Service: 12 p.m. on Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: Begins 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
