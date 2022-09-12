BEAVER DAM — Benzell E. Bard Sr., 83, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Bard retired from Peabody Coal Company. He also worked for the City of Beaver Dam, served on Beaver Dam City Council, was a member of Barnes Chapel United Methodist Church, Morris #48 Masonic Lodge and Beaver Dam Jaycee’s.
He is survived by his four children, Benzell E. Bard Jr., Elder James Andre (Sonja) Bard, Dana Bard (Danette Allen) and Donna (Steven) Stone; sister, Mary Harriford; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Barnes Chapel United Methodist Church, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with arrangements.
Commented