GREENVILLE — Bernadean Thomas, 77, of Greenville died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a member of Jernigan’s Chapel Church, and she was a beautician for many years at Town and Country Beauty Shop in Greenville.
Survivors: husband, Larry Thomas, and sisters, Margaret (Paul) Johnson, Wanda (Bill) Armstrong, and Brona Hendrix.
The funeral service will be private. Burial: Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be private.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
