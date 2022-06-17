Bernadine Bland Nail, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2022 at Hermitage Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born in Knox County, Indiana to the late Walter L and Emma Steimel Bland.
In her early years, Bernadine was a secretary at Green Coal Company, but she spent most of her years as a dedicated homemaker. Bernadine was a longtime member of Owensboro Christian Church. She was an avid golfer, member of a successful bowling league, and enjoyed cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eustace Buford Nail in 1998, and a brother, Bruce Bland.
She is survived by a daughter, Elena Beth Smith (Melvin) of Owensboro; sons, Jerry Buford Nail (Susan) of Owensboro and Evan Burke Nail (Lucia) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Talina Keelin, Jessica Howard, Erica West (Tadd), Missy Grigsby, Robert Nail, Evan Nail, and Elena Nail; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
