Bernadine Louise App, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Elgin, Illinois native was born July 3, 1945, to the late Asa and Bernadine Manhart App. Those who knew and loved Bernadine would tell you she was an absolute blessing. Bernadine, or “Bernie,” as she was affectionately called, had a very special presence about her. Bernie was born with cerebral palsy and was never able to walk. However, at an early age, her family soon discovered that she was creative in getting to where she wanted to go, sometimes even hopping or rolling to her destination. She quickly learned to communicate with others in her own way. She made sure to remind you if you ever made the mistake of forgetting her birthday. And you would never make that mistake again!
She had an immense love for playing records, often, playing them loudly over and over until either they or the family, were worn out. One of her favorites was Johnny Angel, and, even in her last days, she lit up when it was played for her. With her love for crazy-colored hair and a Wendy’s Frosty, she was a princess, and everyone knew it. She had a way of lighting up any room and bringing a smile to any face. She had a fun sense of humor and a laugh you will always remember. She left a lasting impression on all who met her that will never be forgotten.
Bernie was a resident of Wendell Foster Center, in Owensboro for 36 years. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the center for taking excellent care of our Bernie throughout a large portion of her life. We appreciate your willingness to take her into your Wendell Foster family and treat her like one of your own. Even though our Bernie never experienced being able to walk or run during her time on this Earth, we take comfort in knowing that her first steps were on the streets of gold as she ran into the arms of her Savior.
In addition to her parents, Bernadine was preceded in death by three of her siblings, Richard App, Elenor Leonard, and Robert App.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, David App (Sandy), and her sister, Ruth Bartlett, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special appreciation to her many loving caregivers and the compassionate staff of Wendell Foster.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Bernadine’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
