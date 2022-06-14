Bernard “Bo” McHenry, 66, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born April 26, 1956, to the late Robert McHenry, Sr. and Iva McHenry. One of 13 children, Bo graduated from Owensboro High School where he played basketball and football and was in the ROTC. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church. Bo retired from BFL Inc. after 20-plus years of over-the-road trucking. He was the neighborhood’s backyard mechanic and helped many people over the years. Bo had a loud personality and was outgoing with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing cards and watching game shows on T.V. such as Jeopardy.
In addition to his parents, Bo also was preceded in death by his daughter, Missy McFarland, and nine siblings.
Those who remain to honor and cherish his memory include his ex-wife, Cathy McHenry; children, Bobby Parm, Billy Parm, Arlando (Heather) McHenry, Shawn McHenry, Ada McHenry, and Christy McHenry; siblings, Mary Helen (Bobby) McCormick, Joyce McHenry, and Lawrence (Leola) McHenry; 19 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A balloon release will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Moreland Park, 1215 Hickman Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301 with a repast to follow at Club Unk Bar and Restaurant, 2803 W Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented