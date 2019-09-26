Bernard Cox Jr., 74, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home while holding the hand of his wife, Cheryl. Born Aug. 8, 1945, in Owensboro, he was the second of six children born to the late Bernard Cox Sr. and Anna Elizabeth Payne Cox.
He has been a member of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church since its founding in 1956. He graduated from OHS in 1964 and went on to college at Murray State where he graduated in 1969. While at Murray, he joined the Navy Reserve and served from May 1965 to November 1969, during which time he completed experiments and astronaut training for NASA while he was stationed at Naval Air Station Pensacola. He went on to do several jobs throughout the years, sometimes having four jobs at once. He helped build National Southwire Aluminum and then worked as a supervisor in the potlines for 10 years. He and his wife operated T-Shirts Plus for 10 years. He had his own parasail boat, which he turned into a business after he received his parasail license from the U.S. Coast Guard. He also gained a riverboat license and a passenger riverboat license and worked as a substitute pilot on the Executive Queen.
From 2003 to 2011, he and Cheryl welcomed guests from all over the world into their home when they turned it into the River House Bed & Breakfast in Lewisport. Their B & B won several awards and accolades including Best Hospitality in North America Award for 2004-2005. During the recession, they closed the River House and sold their house. After moving to town, he found another job where he was honored and privileged to be a DCPS bus driver. He often came home telling stories of students calling him "Grandpa" and "Santa." He enjoyed the job immensely and was saddened that he could not continue after he had a heart attack.
He served as a member for several agencies, including the tourist commission of Hancock County, agrotourism commission, and Chamber of Commerce for both Hancock and Daviess counties, of which he was a board member. He won two Kentucky Colonel awards -- one for his participation in Junior Achievement as an advisor and teacher, and the other for holding the most offices in Hancock County, including being appointed to the Planning and Zoning Board of Hancock County and elected chairman on the Board of Adjustments. He was an active member of the Daviess County Jaycee's and a member of the Optimus Club for over 30 years. He was instrumental in founding Owensboro's first women's domestic abuse shelter, which would later become Oasis Women's Shelter.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Stover Cox, whom he married in 1977 and then married again in 2011. He is also survived by his daughters, Mischelle Stocum, Marianne Cox and Melissa (Billy) Coombs; his grandchildren, Emily Hurt, Alexandria Bruce, Madison (Josh Buck) Boswell, Hannah Stocum, Judson Coombs, Cadence Coombs, LillyAnne Coombs and Aimee Coombs; and his siblings, Brenda Carlton, Saundra Hamilton, Martha (Rick) Shafferman, Bradley (Pam) Cox and Nancy Evans.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Saturday, Sept. 28 at noon.
Special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky and cardiologist Dr. Maya Guglin and the LVAD team at UK HealthCare in Lexington.
