LEWISPORT — Bernard ‘Eugene’ Robbins, age 79 of Lewisport, died Jan. 26, 2022 at his residence. He retired from Holland Dairy and served in the United States Army Reserves.
Eugene is survived by his wife Grace Irwin Robbins; son Barry Robbins, and daughter Jimmilyn Sipes
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to New Bethel Cemetery.
