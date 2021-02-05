ROCKPORT, Ind. — Bernard Joseph Hurm, 80, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at home surrounded by his wife, their six children and many other family members.
Bernard was born July 14, 1940, in a little country home north of Rockport to the late Bernard Edward Hurm and Cecelia (Snyder) Hurm.
Bernard was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana. He was a self-employed farmer, a career he loved and enjoyed.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Kennedy) Hurm; their six children, Mike Hurm and his fiancé, Jackie, of Ocoee, Florida, Cindy Harrison and her husband, Ron, of Rockport, Indiana, Larry Hurm and his wife, Melina, of Rockport, Indiana, Ron Hurm and his wife, Toscha, of Evansville, Indiana, Bob Hurm and his wife, Tina, of Owensboro and David Hurm and his wife, Khloe, of Rockport, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two on the way; and his siblings, Betty Gross, Cleon (Inez) Hurm, Roger (Rachel) Hurm and Carolyn (Tom) Thorpe.
Services are 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Deaconess Hospice and Bernard’s special caregivers, Velma, Janet, Brenda and Becky.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
