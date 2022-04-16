Bernard Leo “Buddy” Clark, 91, of Whitesville, went home on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health. Buddy was born on October 31, 1930, at West Louisville on Hayden Bridge Road, at St. Raphael’s on the Clark Family Farm to the late Joseph Claude and Mary Frances Bellew Clark. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, as a Petty Officer Second Class, Avionics Technician. He retired from Reynolds Aluminum. Buddy was a member of the Whitesville Lions Club and never met a stranger. He enjoyed drinking coffee, telling stories, and spending time with his family. He was a loving and caring father to his children.
Throughout his life, he supported and volunteered for many charities, including the American Red Cross, first donating while he was in the Navy, The Maryknoll Sisters Missionaries, The Lions Club, and the various churches that he belonged to, and organizations that fed the poor. He was a faithful blood donor.
In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Horsman Clark, and his siblings, Joe Claude Clark, Virginia Ballard, Dorothy Goetz, Ruth Webster, Frances Hayden, Margaret Beyke, Paul Clark, and Mildred “Foxy” Clark.
Buddy is survived by his children, Bernard Lon (Janice) Clark, Troy Alan (Tracy) Clark, Todd Joseph Clark, and Lori Ann Clark; grandchildren, Tyler (Shelby), Travis, Nick, and Nolan Clark; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Henry Clark; siblings, Tony (Carolyn) Clark, Tom (Pam) Clark, Carolyn Randall, and Rosemary Moore. Also surviving are his loving brothers and sisters-in-law, Sonny (Dee) Horsman, Larry (Becky) Horsman, Sue (Cal) Hicks, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with prayers at 5 p.m., at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Jude or the EB Research Partnership, 244 Madison Ave, Ste 104, New York, NY 10016. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented