Bernard Matthew Hagan, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born July 10, 1933, to the late George Sylvester Hagan Sr. and Ruth Wathen Hagan. Bernard was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, and in his younger days, the Legion of Mary. He was a firefighter for the City of Owensboro for 26 years and in addition, worked as a carpenter. He was an Army veteran, during the Korean War, where he courageously served our country.
Bernard had a passion for his Catholic faith and spent many hours making rosaries and donating them to local Catholic churches. He enjoyed crossword puzzles that he would do in ink and volunteering his carpentry skills, especially for the Passionist Nuns and local parishes of the community.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Weisbrook Hagan; five sisters; and four brothers.
Bernard is survived by his daughters, Geri (Dan) Kramer, Beni (Don) Howell and Nici (Jon) Kelley; his grandchildren, Samantha (Joel Bednar) Brewer, Dana (Eric) Castlen, Zeb (Courtney) Kramer, Trey Howell, Cole Howell and Matthew (Autumn) Kelley; and his great-grandchildren, Lucas Kramer, Hadrian Kramer, Eden Kramer, Abram Kramer, Eliya Kramer, Kora Jane Castlen, Alex Brewer and Jack Brewer.
Mass of Chrisitan burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Sinoj Pynadath HGN as celebrant. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with a rosary and prayers at 6 p.m. with Father John Vaughan.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
