PLEASANT RIDGE — Bernice Belcher, 92, of Pleasant Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bernice Lee Waltrip was born Aug. 30, 1928, in Henderson County to the late Goldman Estil and Commie Crabtree Waltrip and was married to Kenneth Ray Belcher in 1956. Bernice was a homemaker, retired from General Electric in Owensboro after more than 40 years of service and attended both Nickel Ridge and Little Flock Holiness Churches. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and playing her piano.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her son, Sherman Knight; a brother, Goldman “T-Boy” Waltrip; and three sisters, Lena Mae Crabtree, Nancy Brackett and Bessie Knight.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Belcher; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Knight of Moseleyville; a granddaughter, Shannon Scott (Robert) of Vinton, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Scott (Ashlee) and Madison Roush (Robert); three great-great-grandchildren, Eva Scott, Luke Scott and Brayden Roush; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Cletus Sinnett officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Bernice’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. Bernice’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Thursday on www.muster
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Bernice’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Bernice Belcher family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
