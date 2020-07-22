Bernice Brown, 86, of Owensboro, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 9, 1934, in Butler County, KY to the late Millard and Jossie Louellar Kirby Greathouse. Bernice was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Gene Brown, on October 25, 2008; and several brothers, sisters, and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Roberts (Clint), Doris Higgs (Gary), Kathy Burgh, Cindy Henry, Tony Cooper (Becky), Tim Cooper (Lisa), and Sherry Cooper; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her furry friend, Buddy.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery with Clint Hurt officiating. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented