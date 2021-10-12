HARDINSBURG — Bernice Finley Macy, 91, of Hardinsburg, died October 9, 2021 at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Rodney Macy and Bruce Macy.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at Hardinsburg Baptist Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery in Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church and after 8:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardinsburg Baptist Church Building Fund.
