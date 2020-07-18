Bernice Marie Bertke, 82, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. Bernice was born in Owensboro on June 24, 1938, to the late Robert Clifford and Frances Clark Riney. Mrs. Bertke graduated from Mount St. Joseph. Her faith and church were important to her, and she was a founding member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Bernice loved being with family and friends, cooking for gatherings, playing cards, and traveling. She was a loving, sweet, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Joseph Bertke Jr., and six siblings.
Survivors include her children, Karen Thomas (Ron), of Owensboro, Bruce Bertke (Paula), of Huntsville, Alabama, Kevin Bertke (Stacey), of Owensboro and Todd Bertke (Mia), of Owensboro; grandchildren, Craig Thomas (Sarah), Chad Thomas (Laura), Ashley Knepper (Aaron), Brad Bertke (Meredith) and Tyler Bertke; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Riney; and sister, Marilyn Kurz.
The funeral Mass
will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service should be with current health and
safety directives.
Family and friends should wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bernice Marie Bertke may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented