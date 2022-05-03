Bernice S. Knott, 73, of Whitesville, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home. Bernice was born in Daviess County January 1, 1949, to the late Albert Princeton and Onnora Quinn Stone.
In addition to her parents, Bernice is preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Morris and Marilyn Stone.
Bernice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Danny, and their children, Keith (Kerri) Knott, Kevin (Laura) Knott, Michelle (David) Turley, Alicia Payne, and Ryan Knott; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren with one on the way; and her siblings, Carl (Rosilee) Stone, Geraldine (George) Keller, Carol (Gary) Harper, David (Connie) Stone, Darrell Stone, Marvin (Cheryl) Stone, Veronica (Rick) Trangaus, Glenn Stone, Larry Stone, Diane Wilhite, Kathy Horn, and Terry (Jerrie Lynn) Stone.
A funeral mass will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with prayers at 7 p.m., at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
