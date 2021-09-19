Bernie Lee Crick, 78, of Greenville, died Thursday at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was a door gunner on a gun ship in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart, attaining the rank of Sergeant (T). He retired from TVA.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Crick of Greenville; one sister, Anna Jo Chandler of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Burial: Olive Grove Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors.
Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
