Bertha Alice Wright Wedding, “Birdie”, as she was nicknamed by her Dad at a very young age, peacefully entered Heaven Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was a special person from the beginning, having been born on Valentine’s Day in 1925. Born in Stoy, Illinois to Roy and Bertha Michl Wright, she was the youngest daughter in the family and a “Daddy’s girl”.
She met the love of her life, Pat Wedding, on New Year’s Eve of 1948, and they married July 7, 1949, and began their journey together. A little over 65 years later, their journey together ended with Pat’s death. Their years together were filled with love, laughter, hard work, and ten children.
Her wish was to be remembered as a good mom. She was, in fact, a great mother, always thinking of and doing things for her kids rather than worrying about herself. She was a very selfless individual. Mom’s many talents included the ability to make something out of nothing. Did you know that an oatmeal box or a cereal box makes wonderful Barbie doll furniture? We can tell you all about it. She was an excellent seamstress, making everything from Christmas and Easter dresses to shorts and tops in the summer to sports coats and prom and wedding dresses. Her homemade cinnamon rolls were delicious and birthdays were always a special day and included a homemade decorated birthday cake. She was creative and artistic, piecing and hand-quilting many a quilt, which were gifts to children and grandchildren as they married. Additionally, she made dolls and teddy bears and painted hundreds of Santas and landscapes. Birdie was an avid Sudoku player and if you mentioned playing dominoes, she was the first one to the kitchen table.
Birdie was a graduate of Calhoun High School where she was class salutatorian, junior editor of the yearbook, editor of the school newspaper, and a member of the National Honor Society. She worked at General Electric during her early adulthood. For many years, she was a stay-at-home mom but returned to the workforce when her youngest child was in school. She was employed at Premium Allied Tool until her retirement. Upon her retirement, she and her husband, Pat, traveled extensively abroad, in the United States, and in Canada.
Birdie and her husband have been members of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church since 1953. She was active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society. They were recipients of the Diocese of Owensboro SOPHIA Award in 2007 and in 2011, they received the Msgr. Braun Stewardship Award from their parish.
Family gatherings were very special to her. Some of her favorite vacations were the ones to the beach and the mountains with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Birdie was preceded in death by her husband, Louis P. “Pat” Wedding, Jr.; a grandson, Michael Pollock; and a great-grandson, Logan Davis. Also preceding her death were her parents, and her siblings, John Wright, Florence Murray, Alma Montgomery, Gilbert Wright, Eugenia Weaver, Margie Wright, Irene Gray, and Gertrude Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Stelmach (Todd), Alice Pollock (Terry), Judy Hayden (Joe), Susan Tierney (Larry), Dennis Wedding (Cindy), Steve Wedding (Cindy), Jim Wedding (Glenda), Bill Wedding (Tammy), Lisa Poole (Ron), and Bob Wedding; grandchildren, Karla Davis, Jenny Stelmach, Kevin Stelmach (Cassie), Abbey Freels (Brad), Josh Hayden (Christie), Ben Hayden (Lauren), Matthew Tierney (Holly), Daniel Tierney (Katy), Patrick Tierney (McKallen), Nick Tierney (Krystal), Drew Wedding (Ashley), Zach Wedding (Kara), Hannah Wedding, Austin Wedding (Julie), Cole Wedding, Jacob Wedding, Johnathon Wedding, Blake Wedding, Sophie Wedding, Megan Poole, Allie Poole, Evan Poole, and Emma Poole; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Wright; brother-in-law, James Bernard Wedding (Judy); granddaughter-in-law, Jamie Pollock Ralph; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Birdie’s Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, with Father Mike Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Monday, and will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made in Birdie’s memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 East 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Right To Life of Owensboro, P.O. Box 506, Owensboro, KY 42302. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
