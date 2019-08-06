Bertha Belle King Greenwell was born July 27, 1923, in Monroe County to Otto Milton King and wife Martha Etta Hestand King. Her childhood was spent on a farm in the Oak Grove Community of Clay County, Tennessee, with her parents and her six siblings.
Bertha left Tennessee and moved to Owensboro during WWII. In Owensboro, she went to work for General Electric Corporation retiring after 42 years with the company. It was also in Owensboro where she met and married her husband, Vivan Greenwell. Bertha was involved for many years in her church family at Wesleyan Heights Methodist Church.
In 2007, Bertha, also known as "Aunt Belle", moved from Owensboro to Cookeville, Tennessee, to be closer to family. In Cookeville, she placed membership with Friendship Methodist Church. She died on Aug. 3, 2019, at the age of 96, just 43 days after the passing of her twin sister.
Bertha did not have children of her own. She spent her life caring for her family and friends and working with her church. She was an avid bowler and baker. She was well known for her coconut cakes and other dishes she would make for everyone.
Bertha was predeceased by her husband, Vivan Greenwell; her parents and her sixsiblings, Glenn King, Ted King, Garland King, Gene King, Eva King Copass and twin sister Bertie Lou Dloughy Davidson.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, other friends and family who loved her dearly.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Wesleyan Heights Methodist Church, with Jay Smith officiating and assisted by Jeff Carter. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wesleyan Heights Methodist Church; 1215 Scherm Road; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301; or Clementsville Cemetery in Clementsville, TN. Envelopes will be available at the church.
