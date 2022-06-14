COMANCHE, TEXAS — Bertha Frances Jewell, 79, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Comanche, Texas.
Bertha was born May 27, 1943, to General B. and Hattie Mae (Nelson) Curry. Everyone called her Fran. She was a homemaker all her life and loved all children. She didn’t know a stranger, was kindhearted, and was willing to help anyone. She loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time outside gardening or just sitting on the porch watching her grandchildren. She also loved to cook. Her main goal was to make you laugh. Fran enjoyed putting a smile on your face. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bob) Jewell; parents, General B. and Hattie Mae (Nelson) Curry; and four siblings, Tom, Marilyn, Kim, and Joe.
She is survived by two daughters, Anita Duran and husband, Nick, and Carol Jewell; five grandchildren, Brooke, Victoria, Robert, Blake, and Summer; three great-grandchildren, Harmony, Grayson, and Zerenity; and seven siblings, Patsy, Joyce, Gene, Ray, Wayne, Shirley, and Sue.
