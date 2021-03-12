KAUFMAN, Texas — Bertha G. “Gertie” Anderson passed away into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in the home of her daughter in Kaufman, Texas, at the age of 89 years and 10 months. She was born in Owensboro to the late Silas William Shelton and Dora Allen Shelton.
Gertie was preceded in death by her husband, the father of her six children, W.A. Payne; grandson Art Green; granddaughter Cynthia Somerville; brothers Silas Wheeler, Thomas Earl and William Marvin; and her sisters, Elizabeth Reeves, Willie Marguerite McGrew and Mary Evelyn Clements.
She is survived by her six children: daughters Glenda Knight (Jim) of Texas, Kathy Somerville (Jeff) of Tennessee, Tammy Brooks of Oklahoma; and sons, Gary Payne (Donna) of Texas, Danny Payne (Montez) of Kentucky and Rick Payne (Sheryl) of Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
