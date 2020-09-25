Bertha Mae Fulkerson, 81, of Philpot, passed away at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Rockport, Indiana, to the late Frank and Ida Campbell. She loved cooking and watching UK ballgames, but most of all, her family.
Her husband Sylvester succeeded her in death, merely hours after her passing. She was preceded in death by two sons, James and Joe Fulkerson; grandchild Larry Cunningham; four brothers, Donald, Charles, Benjamin Jr. and Joe; and four sisters, Betty Wilkerson, Mary Bratcher, Joyce Bratcher and Shirley Campbell.
Survivors include her children; Raymond (Shirley) Fulkerson, Greg Fulkerson, Danny (Debbie) Fulkerson, Earl (Stacy) Fulkerson, Charlie (Brenda) Fulkerson, Shawn (Kathy) Fulkerson, Debbie Smith and Cathy Peak; six siblings, Kay (James) Lee, Michael (Sandy) Campbell, Stella (Tony) Hays, Martha Hardesty, Rebecca Baughn and David Campbell; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvester and Bertha’s services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. They will be laid to rest together in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
