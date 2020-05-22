Bertha Mae Fullenwider, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 21, 1929, to the late Owen and Mattie Lou Case.
At 18, she married her great love, Henry Ford Fullenwider, and they went on to raise three children while working hard in the fields of their farm together. At the age of 65, Bertha Mae went back to school to get her GED and completed the nursing program at OCTC before working for 10 years as a nurse for Hermitage Manor. She was a lifelong lover of the outdoors and raised one of the best gardens in Daviess County.
Bertha Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Ford; her son, George Fullenwider; her brothers, L.T. “Buddy” Case and Verlon Case; and her sister, Ila Faye Gomer.
She is survived by her sister, Ann Case Fullenwider; her son, Wayne (Martha); her daughter, Martha (Buzzy) Stewart; grandchildren Olivia (Casey) Baker, Jen (Chris) Vogel and Eric (Angela) Fullenwider; great-grandchildren Sadie Baker, Mattie Baker, Katy Vogel and Trevin Fullenwider; a special friend and caregiver, Freda Boone; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or to Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
