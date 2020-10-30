Bertie Faye Young, 69, of Hartford, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and was a registered nurse at Ohio County Healthcare.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Dennis Young; children Denise Shocklee and Angelena Allen; and brothers Ronald Raines and George Frances Groves.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. John Cashion officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to your favorite charity.
