HENDERSON — Beryl LaRue, 92, of Henderson, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her home.
She was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Southport, England to the late Herbert Hughes and Lily Gee Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe LaRue.
Survivors include her son, Jeff LaRue (Julie); daughters, Bobbie Ward (Paul) and Melodie Jones (Eugen); six grandchildren, Nikki, Eric, Dakota, Phillip, Jack, and Lily; four great-grandchildren, Lane, Jordyn, Hudson, and Henry; brothers, Rodney and David; nephew, Benji LaRue (Sarah); along with all of those she loved and touched deeply.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
