CALHOUN -- Bessie Ann Curry, 70, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in McLean County. Bessie Ann Wells was born Sept. 24, 1948, in McLean County, Illinois, to the late Dennie and Mary Magdaline Fuqua Wells and was married to Melvin Thomas Curry. Bessie retired from data management at the former Regional Medical Center in Madisonville and was a member of Black Lick Baptist Church in Falls of Rough. She loved reading and caring for her dog, Oscar.
Survivors include a son, Darren Curry (Beth) of Plattsburg, Missouri; two grandchildren, Tiffany Burks (Corey) and Cody Kinnaman; a great-grandson, Carson Burks; two brothers, Dennie E. Wells (Judith) and Renze Wells (Doris Jean), both of Falls of Rough; and a sister, Daisy L. Holcomb (Robert) of Burleson, Texas.
Joint funeral services for Bessie and her husband, Tom, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with Elder Steve Whitaker officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Macedonia Baptist Cemetery in Breckinridge County. Friends may visit with Bessie's family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
