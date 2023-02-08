HARDINSBURG — Bessie Decker, 89, of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. She retired from Galante Studio, was a homemaker, and was a member of Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Pat Blandford, and brothers, Albert Stinnett, Ron Stinnett, and Donnie Stinnett.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge Health Foundation.
