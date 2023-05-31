Bessie L. “Grammy” Cooper, 101, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at her home. She was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Daviess County to the late Jesse Morgan and Julie Hale Cauley. Bessie retired from Brescia University as a housekeeper and also worked at The Glenmore and Medley Distillery. She was of the Methodist faith and was very strong-willed and determined. Bessie enjoyed Family Feud, canning, and sewing. She was a remarkable cook and loved entertaining her family with Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners in her home. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved her family.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Cooper in 1974; sons, Larry and David Cooper; and sisters, Frances Shiver, Aileen Hardy, and Emma Bell Ranson.
Surviving include her children, Patty Pierce, Wayne Cooper, Judy (Terry) Murphy, and Vicki (Bernie) Mulligan; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The Cooper Family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky and CherriCare for the tremendous support they showed for Bessie.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
